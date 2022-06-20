ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Volume of $945.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $251,296.21 and approximately $945.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.