Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $575.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $535.50.

FICO opened at $379.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.46. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

