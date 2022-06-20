Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

