Financial Review: Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) & Its Peers

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brookfield Renewable to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable’s peers have a beta of -1.37, indicating that their average share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Competitors 556 3298 3082 59 2.38

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% Brookfield Renewable Competitors -10.48% 7.44% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion $946.00 million -55.13 Brookfield Renewable Competitors $8.79 billion $492.04 million 15.81

Brookfield Renewable’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 64.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

