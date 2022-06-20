FirmaChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.25 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. FirmaChain has a market cap of $27.09 million and $9.25 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 635,392,879 coins and its circulating supply is 472,110,817 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

