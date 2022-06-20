First International Bank & Trust Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.