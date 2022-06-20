First International Bank & Trust Takes $467,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

