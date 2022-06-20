First International Bank & Trust Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 171,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.