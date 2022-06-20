First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 245,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

