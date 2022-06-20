First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 830,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,856,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

