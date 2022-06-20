First National Bank of South Miami Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. 1,732,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,888,957. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

