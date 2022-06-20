First National Bank of South Miami Has $387,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.02. 396,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

