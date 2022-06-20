First National Bank of South Miami Sells 115 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH traded up $4.11 on Monday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,432. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

