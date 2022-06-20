First National Bank of South Miami Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,350.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,808.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,878. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.