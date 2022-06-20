First National Bank of South Miami Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

