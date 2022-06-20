First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after acquiring an additional 88,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

