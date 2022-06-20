Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Raised by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 3,119,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,516,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

