Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for about 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FOX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,325,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 688,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX opened at $29.69 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.