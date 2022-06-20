Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $45.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,426,714,189 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

