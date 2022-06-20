F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of MOS opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

