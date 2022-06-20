F&V Capital Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 4.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

