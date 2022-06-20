F&V Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

