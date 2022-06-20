F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.