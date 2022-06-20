Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target Cut to €123.50

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €134.50 ($140.10) to €123.50 ($128.65) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.