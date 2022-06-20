Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,713. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

