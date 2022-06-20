GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

GTLB opened at $44.01 on Monday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GitLab by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

