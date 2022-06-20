Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSL. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $22,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $7,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.