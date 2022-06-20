Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Financial Review

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Globalstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A Globalstar $124.30 million 17.23 -$112.63 million ($0.05) -23.80

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59% Globalstar -74.35% -25.60% -11.30%

Risk and Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

