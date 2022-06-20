Gnosis Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $303.71 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $117.74 or 0.00570815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

