Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Hits $78.00

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 70.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 58% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $5,425.30 and approximately $78.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.01650851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00106551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

