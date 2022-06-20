GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $420,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,992.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,404. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,376.77 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,046.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,000.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

