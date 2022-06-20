GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $319.81. 22,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,159. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

