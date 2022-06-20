Gravity Finance (GFI) One Day Volume Tops $713.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $553,005.98 and $713.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00112636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00607503 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

