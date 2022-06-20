Guggenheim Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $82.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.78.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.