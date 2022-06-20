Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

