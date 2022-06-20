Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. 79,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,760. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.