Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.38. 164,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,184. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

