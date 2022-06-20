Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.
Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.07. 132,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,424. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.14.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
