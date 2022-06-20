Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.