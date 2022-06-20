Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,455,000 after buying an additional 163,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $211.88. 376,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.