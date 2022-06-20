Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $582.26. 36,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,419. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average of $751.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

