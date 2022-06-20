Hathor (HTR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $30.87 million and $1.03 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.01127335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00107506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00499522 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 908,423,536 coins and its circulating supply is 232,478,536 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.