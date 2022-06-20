Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $1.17 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,240.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.77 or 0.05482970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00258229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00600478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00569853 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,313,791 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

