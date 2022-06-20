Head to Head Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) vs. AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 35.07 -$166.19 million ($1.67) -1.87

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edible Garden and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.44%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest -1,412.56% -29.33% -21.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

