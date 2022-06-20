Head to Head Survey: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 48.48 -$370.64 million ($3.61) -9.91 Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 60.39 -$290.58 million ($2.34) -10.21

Denali Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -395.37% -28.02% -17.21% Denali Therapeutics -344.79% -28.83% -20.11%

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $110.86, indicating a potential upside of 209.92%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $85.71, indicating a potential upside of 258.64%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.