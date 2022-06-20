Hiblocks Tops 24 Hour Volume of $806,116.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 87.2% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $806,116.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00105313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00502267 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

