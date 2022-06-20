Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 187,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average of $194.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

