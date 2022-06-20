Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Set at $15.00 by Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been given a $15.00 price objective by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,459,000 after buying an additional 2,704,678 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 253,627 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

