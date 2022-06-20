Hydra (HYDRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.40 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $135,743.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00015222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00109710 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00966273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,270,053 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

