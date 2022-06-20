IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $650.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.33.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,110,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $328.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

